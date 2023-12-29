NDMC approves many citizen-centric proposals

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in its council meeting chaired by Chairperson Amit Yadav on Friday, considered and approved various citizen-centric and infrastructure-related proposals.

The meeting decided to extend the existing security contracts of security services/arrangements for one more year with effect from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025 at the same rates, terms, and conditions.

It approved the resurfacing of internal roads under the jurisdiction of the R-III division area.

Advertisement

The civic body resolved to accord approval to e-tender/RFP (request for proposal) for the allotment of 39 parking sites falling under its jurisdiction on payment of a monthly license fee in advance.

“There are approximately 150 parking sites in the NDMC area. Out of these, 99 parking sites are being managed/maintained by M/S Neptune India Ltd upto August 8, 2024. Six parking sites are given to different agencies on a bhagidari basis. About 39 parking sites are being managed by the NDMC through its staff at different locations. These parking sites are not appropriately managed, therefore these are to be auctioned for nine months which is extendable for a further three months,” the civic body said.

NDMC Vice-Chairperson Satish Upadhyay was also present in the meeting.