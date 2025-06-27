Cybersecurity is a daily habit, not a one-time fix: MWCD workshop emphasises vigilance

Aiming to spread awareness about online safety, cyber threats, and safe internet practices, especially for women and children, the Ministry of Women and Child Development organised a “Cyber Security Awareness Workshop” here on Friday.

The workshop witnessed the participation of officials from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, including its subsidiaries and autonomous bodies such as the National Commission for Women (NCW), Savitribai Phule National Institute for Women and Child Development, Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Experts from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs highlighted the growing complexity of cybercrime and emphasised the need for higher alertness and stronger coordination. CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), the national nodal agency under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, shared insights on cybersecurity, policy, and data protection. PwC India brought real-world hacks to the table, revealing why digital resilience is non-negotiable. From phishing to portal security, sessions empowered participants with practical tools and the sessions reinforced one core message: Cyber security isn’t a one-time fix — it’s a daily habit rooted in vigilance and responsibility, a statement from the ministry read.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, said that we live in a time when our work and communication are deeply integrated with digital platforms. “As government functionaries handling sensitive data, it is essential that we remain vigilant and well-informed. This workshop is a timely initiative aimed at equipping us with the right knowledge and practices,” he said.

Through this initiative, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding digital spaces and creating a safe, transparent, and accountable digital governance environment. As India moves forward in its Amrit Kaal—the transformative period towards becoming a developed nation by 2047—the Ministry is dedicated to equipping its ecosystem with the tools and knowledge required to contribute meaningfully to a Viksit Bharat.

This workshop marks the first phase of a larger initiative. The next phase will take this effort to the field level, ensuring that cyber awareness and digital security practices permeate to frontline workers, Anganwadi staff, and state-level stakeholders who are critical to the Ministry’s service delivery network.