National security can’t be sacrificed at altar of political opportunism: Vijender Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday slammed the AAP government over the issue of illegal immigrants, saying national security cannot be sacrificed at the altar of “political opportunism”.

Cornering the AAP government, Gupta on Monday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi asking her to immediately act over the matter.

In a letter addressed to Atishi, the Leader of Opposition said the AAP government’s role in “facilitating” the illegal settlement of Rohingya immigrants in the national capital has raised serious concerns among the citizens of this city and across the nation.

It appears that the AAP is actively aiding and abetting a process that undermines our Constitution, compromises national security, and endangers the integrity of our democracy, he alleged.

Stating that the reports of Rohingya immigrants encroaching on public roads, sidewalks, and parks under the watch of her administration paint a disturbing picture, Gupta said, “Even more alarming are revelations that efforts are underway to issue voter IDs to these illegal immigrants based on fake documents and adopting manipulative processes.”

He said this “brazen” attempt to legitimise their presence and provide them with democratic rights reserved for Indian citizens is nothing short of a betrayal of the nation.

The Leader of Opposition also posed a volley of questions to the Chief Minister over the matter.

“Why is the AAP government silent on this issue? Is this a calculated political move to appease a specific vote bank at the expense of national security? Granting voter IDs to illegal immigrants is not just a violation of the law, it is a direct attack on the sanctity of our electoral system. By turning a blind eye to this issue, your government is complicit in a process that threatens to destabilize the social fabric of Delhi and the nation,” he said.

Stating that national security cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political opportunism, Gupta said any attempts to “legalise” these illegal migrants through backdoor manipulations will be met with staunch opposition.

“The AAP government must immediately halt these activities, take strict action against illegal encroachments by Rohingya immigrants, and ensure that no unauthorised person is issued identity documents. If your government fails to act decisively, we will be compelled to escalate this issue through legal, administrative, and public platforms to protect the interests of Delhi and the nation,” he said.

Gupta said the people of Delhi will not tolerate a government that compromises their safety, their resources, and their democratic rights.