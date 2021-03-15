The National Highway-9 (NH-9) carriageway going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi was reopened for commuters on Monday for public convenience.

The stretch was closed following the violence that broke out during the tractor parade by farmers in the national capital on January 26.

The carriageway at the Ghazipur border was reopened in due consultation with the police. Earlier, it was briefly opened on March 2.

Vehicles were seen plying on the carriageway after it was resumed for the commuters on Monday. They complained of the inconveniences they had to face after being advised to take alternative routes in the wake of the closure.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws since November 26 last year, along several Delhi borders. The farmers have expressed apprehension that the new legislations would pave the way for dismantling of the MSP system.

On March 2, this highway was opened from one side only when the road blockade was lifted at the Ghazipur border on the outskirts of the national capital amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the new Union farm laws.

After the opening of the roads closed at the Ghazipur border, people seem quite relieved as they had to take longer routes to commute to their offices, but after the opening of the highway traffic movement from one side had become easier.

The farmers have been protesting against the three new Union farm laws since November 26, 2020, at various borders of the national capital.

They are agitating against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With IANS inputs)