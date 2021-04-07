Delhi has reported 5,100 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day tally this year, taking the overall tally to 6,85,062 cases while the situation remains grim in Maharashtra.

Delhi is one of the 10 districts which have been most severely affected by Covid-19 while the list features seven districts from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka and Chhattisgarh as per the Union Health Ministry.

According to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin, the national capital reported 5,100 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 4.93 per cent.

As many as 103,453 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the highest so far, including 69,667 RT-PCR tests and 33,786 Rapid Antigen tests.

At present, Delhi has 17,332 active cases, out of which 8,871 are in home isolation, according to the health bulletin.

With 17 more deaths getting reported on Tuesday, Delhi’s Covid death toll rose to 11,113.

On a positive note, 2,340 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,56,617.

In the wake of the rising number of cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. with immediate effect which will continue till April 30.

Delhi has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases for the last three weeks. On April 5, it reported 3,548 new cases, 4,033 on April 4, 3,567 on April 3 and 3,594 cases on April 2.

