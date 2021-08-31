Nadda lauds HP govt for achieving 100 per cent Covid vaccination target

BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday lauded the Himachal Pradesh government for becoming the first state in the country to have at least one dose of Covid vaccine administered to every citizen above the age of 18 years.

“I congratulate HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, health minister Rajiv Saizal and their entire team for this proud achievement. I also salute to the great people of Himachal who have played their part in this decisive fight to defeat Coronavirus and have given a message to the world that every goal can be made possible with cooperation,” Nadda said in a statement.

He stated that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had shown the world the path of victory over Corona.

“India is continuously making significant achievements in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic under the leadership of PM Modi. India ranks first in the whole world in terms of vaccinating its citizens, where the total number of vaccinations has crossed 64 crores in less than 200 days till Monday,” he said.

He further stated that this was an important step towards the goal of getting everyone over the age of 18 vaccinated by December this year.

For the first time on 27 August, India had created history by administering more than one crore Coronavirus vaccine doses in a day.

So far no country has given so many vaccines in a day.

“We can vaccinate countries like Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Israel, Denmark, New Zealand and Scandinavian countries in a single day.

It is a matter of pride for the Indian health system to deliver one crore doses of COVID vaccines in a single day. With 63 thousand vaccination centers in the country, today we are able to deliver more than one crore doses of anti-corona vaccine.

I heartily congratulate all the frontline workers, nurses, doctors and healthcare providers across the country as well as those associated with its management and administration for achieving this milestone.

I also congratulate the great people of the country, with whose great cooperation this campaign of ours is continuously achieving new heights,” he added.