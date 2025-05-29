Mystery shrouds man found dead in Delhi hotel room

A 40-year-old man was found dead inside a hotel on Arakashan Road in the Nabi Karim Nagar area of Central Delhi under mysterious circumstances, police said on Thursday.

According to the cops, a call was received at the Nabi Karim Nagar police station from Hotel Manager Muntzar Alam about the dead body found in room number 201 of his hotel.

After reaching the hotel, a police team came to know that the man, after booking the hotel room, checked in with a woman at about 12:15 pm and stayed with her. After a few hours, the woman left.

When a waiter found no response to his knock from inside the room, the door was forced open and the man was found dead, said an official.

The cop added that no injury marks were found on the body of the deceased by the crime team. The body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Moreover, the cops found a libido pill from the personal belongings of the deceased, the official said.

Based on the findings, a case under Section 194 of BNS has been registered and investigation into the matter is going on.