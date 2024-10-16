My arrest was politically motivated, aimed at stopping good works: Kejriwal writes to Delhiites

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the people of Delhi, explaining the alleged political motivations behind his arrest and the BJP’s plan to derail the city’s progress.

The AAP chief shared the letter on his X handle as part of a statewide public outreach campaign he launched on Wednesday.

The campaign will continue until October 29, with AAP volunteers visiting households across the city to distribute the letter and ensure that all citizens receive answers to their concerns.

In the letter, Kejriwal stated that his arrest was politically motivated and aimed at halting the work his government has accomplished for the people of Delhi.

Categorically denying any wrongdoing, the AAP chief claimed, “Everyone knows that I have never engaged in corruption. So why was I arrested? Because the work we are doing for Delhi and the facilities we are providing have threatened their political dominance. They don’t want us to continue delivering services that have never been seen before in India,” he added.

He asserted that the BJP’s fear of AAP’s growing influence on a national level was pivotal to his arrest, pointing to AAP’s victory in Punjab, which he claimed intensified efforts by the saffron party to suppress his government’s achievements.

“After our win in Punjab, they knew that if they didn’t stop us, AAP would spread across the country, and their political shops would close down,” his letter states.

Addressing party workers at the campaign launch, Kejriwal stated that since his release from jail, he has been meeting people and travelling across Delhi to address their concerns.

He said that people frequently ask him why he was arrested, and while he has been addressing these queries in person, he chose to write a letter to ensure every Delhiite receives answers to their questions.

Kejriwal also highlighted how, over the past decade, BJP leaders allegedly tried to stall Delhi’s progress by using the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

He added that upon his release, he discovered that several key projects had been deliberately stalled during his imprisonment, including road repairs, sewer cleaning, and water supply improvements.

He also alleged that the BJP wants to prevent people in states like Gujarat, UP, and Uttarakhand, which it administers, from questioning the good works done in AAP-governed states.

He claimed that if the BJP comes to power, Delhi could face a return to long power cuts, crumbling public services, and deteriorating infrastructure.

The AAP Supremo stressed that his arrest, along with the imprisonment of his colleagues Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, was a sacrifice made for the people of Delhi.

He claimed that Delhi has inspired the entire country with initiatives like excellent government hospitals, quality schools, free 24-hour electricity, water, well-maintained roads, free travel for women, and the Farishtey Scheme — none of which other parties have ever considered.