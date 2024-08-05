Mutilated body of newborn found in park in Rohini

In a shocking incident, a headless body of a newborn was found in a park in Sector-22, Rohini, the police said on Monday.

After receiving a PCR call at Police station Aman Vihar about a stray dog carrying the body of a baby at around 10:08 am, a team of local police rushed to the site and found the headless body of the newborn in the park situated between Sectors 21 and 22. Due to the mutilation, the gender of the baby could not be determined, added police officials.

The body was promptly transported to a hospital and preserved for a postmortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggest that the body was dumped in the park shortly after the baby’s birth, asserted officials.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered under Section 94 (secretly burying or disposing of the dead body of a child whether such child dies before or after or during its birth) of the BNS at Aman Vihar Police station, and a thorough investigation has been initiated.

Residents were deeply disturbed by the discovery. “It’s heart-wrenching to think someone could do this to a newborn,” said a nearby resident.