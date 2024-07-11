Munak Canal’s CLC branch breach triggers massive waterlogging in Bawana’s JJ colony

Following an unfortunate incident of a breach in the embankment at one of the sub- branches of the Munak Canal during the early hours on Thursday in Delhi, water in huge volumes flowed out from the canal, causing flooding in the locality including the JJ clusters in Bawana.

As the water from the canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi started flowing out from the point of breach, it led to massive waterlogging in several parts of a colony in the Bawana area, throwing the residents’ life out of gear.

Delhi Minister Atishi who reached the spot to take stock of the situation, later addressed a virtual press conference from the spot and informed that it was between 12 am and 2 am during the intervening night of Wednesday- Thursday that there was a breach in embankment wall of the carrier line channel – CLC (a sub- branch of the Munak Canal) , which resulted in water entering the adjacent areas.

She further said that the branch of the Munak canal is maintained by the Haryana irrigation department, and their team has been here since last night, also the DJB team is here, continuously monitoring the situation.

She said that the water flow coming to the affected branch had been diverted, and the repair work has been started.

The minister further informed that all the agencies including the DDA, MCD, DJB and PWD teams are working to pump out the water from the areas of Bawana in a bid to bring the situation back to normal.

Atishi said that the electricity of the area was cut- off due to electrocution risks and will be restored once the water level recedes in the colonies.

She said that the Delhi government is in constant touch with the Haryana government, and the repair work is taking place on a war-footing to repair and restore the CLC branch.

She informed that likely from Friday morning, water flow will resume in the canal, which will further reach the affected water treatment plants, adding that the water treatment plant (WTP) at Dwarka will resume operations by Friday, and by evening and the area’s normal water supply will resume by Friday evening.

She has said that once the restoration and repair work is complete, the government will get in touch with Haryana government and an inquiry will be done in the incident to find out the cause of the breach, and also inquire for a foul play

She has also expressed that due to this incident and till the embankment repair work is fully done, there could be some supply issues in areas of Dwarka etc, which shall be restored by Thursday evening.

According to Atishi, four of the city’s WTPs were affected, however, she added that the water reaches three treatment plants through other means as well.

Meanwhile, in videos of the area that surfaced on social media, where children could be seen playing in the water, however, for those who had to go for work, they looked distressed.

People who were stranded in the area due to waterlogging, could be seen walking in knee length level water in the JJ colony areas.