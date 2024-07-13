Munak canal embankment repaired, water supply in Dwarka to be restored: Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi on Saturday said that the repair work of the embankment of Munak canal has been completed and the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Dwarka will start functioning by evening.

According to the minister, the water supply which was affected in Dwarka area will resume from Saturday night.

The repair of the broken embankment of the Carrier Link Channel (CLC), a sub-branch of Munak canal, had been completed on Friday night and Haryana had released water from Kakroi head at 10:30 am on Saturday morning, she added.

Atishi informed this by taking to social media platform X, and also wrote that the water released by the neighboring state will reach Delhi by 1:30-2:00 pm on Saturday.

She had earlier said that the repair and restoration work of the broken embankment part of the Munak Canal sub- branch was done on war footing.

It was during the early hours on Thursday, between 12 am to 2 am that the unfortunate incident of a breach in the embankment of the canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, took place, which resulted in huge volume of water flowing in vicinity, including the JJ colonies in Bawana, causing massive waterlogging.

Delhi Minister Atishi who had reached on the spot to take stock of the situation, had said that the branch of the Munak canal is maintained by the Haryana irrigation department, and their team was on the spot along with the DJB team.