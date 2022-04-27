‘Mumbai Police admits filing false FIR under my name’: Kirit Somaiya

Bhartiya Janta Party leader Kirit Somaiya claimed on Wednesday that Khar Police Station has “admitted that a false FIR” was registered in his name.

Somaiya on Monday had alleged that a fake FIR was filed in his name at Khar Police station in Mumbai which he had not even signed, days after he was attacked last Saturday, allegedly by the Shiv Sena party workers.

He tweeted, “Khar police station has admitted that the police has registered a false FIR in My name. FAKE FIR to protect Shivsena goons who assaulted Me. Today at 12.30 Pravin Darekar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Gopal Shetty, MLA Sunil Rane, and I will meet the Governor of Maharashtra.”

“Mumbai Police circulated a ‘FAKE FIR’ of mine about 23 April assault. I have not filed any FIR. Bandra Police Station refused to register My FIR on 23 April. I will file a complaint tomorrow at 12 noon at Khar Police Station against this Criminal Conspiracy of Bogus Manipulated FIR,” Somaiya had tweeted.

After this, he lodged a complaint on Tuesday at Khar police station against the alleged Fake FIR.

“Khar Police Station registered My Complaint against Police Officials, who registered a FAKE FIR in My Name of Khar Assault/Incident. It’s a criminal conspiracy to protect Shivsena Gundas who tried to KILL Me. FIR demands action under section 467,465,466,471,167,217,218, 120b of IPC,” he tweeted.

Some people had vandalised Somaiya’s car on Saturday evening when he was returning from Khar police station after meeting independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana following their arrest.

The Rana couple’s plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, the personal residence of CM Thackeray, on Saturday morning had angered Shiv Sena workers.

Amid Shiv Sena’s stiff resistance, the Rana couple later cancelled the plan, but the duo was arrested.