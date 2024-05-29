MP: CM promises impartial probe into murder of a Dalit man, mysterious death of his niece

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that an impartial investigation is being conducted into the killing of a Dalit man and subsequent death of his niece after mysteriously falling from a vehicle in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The CM visited the house of the bereaved family in village Barodia Nonagir in Khurai tehsil of Sagar district today. The CM announced a financial assistance of Rs 8.25 lakh to the family of the deceased, Rajendra Ahirwar (28).

Dr Yadav said the state government is with the bereaved family and said that politics must not be done on such tragic incidents.

A day before, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari had visited the family where he connected the family members to a phone call from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who assured full support to them.

Patwari and MP State Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Reacting to the CM’s visit to the family today, Patwari strongly objected to the presence of Khurai BJP MLA and former minister Bhupendra Singh with the CM. Patwari alleged that the main conspirator of the murder was with the CM.

In 2019, Rajendra Ahirwar’s niece Anjana Ahirwar (21), a BBA student, had filed a molestation case against some youth of the upper caste including Vikram Singh Thakur, Komal Singh Thakur, Azad Singh Thakur and others.

On 24 August 2023, the accused tried to force the girl to accept a settlement in the case but when she refused, the accused thrashed her brother, Nitin Ahirwar, to death with sticks in the village market.

The accused also allegedly beat Anjana’s mother and stripped her naked when she tried to stop them from killing her son.

njana and Rajendra Ahirwar were the eyewitnesses to the murder.

On the night of 25 May, Rajendra Ahirwar was thrashed to death by some men who attacked him with wooden sticks and axes at Papu Rajak’s house in the village.

On the complaint of Rajendra’s father, the police registered an FIR at Khurai Rural police station naming the accused as Ashiq Quereshi, Bablu Bena, Israil Bena, Faheem Khan and Tantu Quereshi.

A day later on 26 May, when Rajendra’s body was being taken after the postmortem examination from Sagar to his native village in a hearse, Anjana, who was sitting in the vehicle, mysteriously fell out of it on the road near Khurai and subsequently died of her injuries.

Her family members refuse to believe that she either deliberately jumped off the vehicle or accidently fell out of it.