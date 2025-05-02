Morning downpour exposes BJP’s development claims: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Friday alleged that the morning downpour exposed the BJP-led Delhi government’s development model, as residents faced severe inconvenience due to widespread waterlogging and power outages.

He said, “The BJP has been advertising that the city is fully prepared to tackle monsoon-related challenges, including the desilting of drains and sewers. However, today’s rain revealed the reality, as people woke up to water-logged streets and uprooted trees, clearly exposing their so-called monsoon preparedness.”

Drawing a comparison with the Aam Aadmi Party’s decade-long tenure, Yadav alleged that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet had been claiming significant progress over the past three months. Yet, a single hour of rainfall laid bare the gross deficiencies in civic management that residents have silently endured over the past 11 years under the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Criticizing CM Gupta’s visit to Majnu Ka Tila, Yadav remarked that she inspected the area five hours after the rain had stopped, only to find stagnant water still flooding the locality.

“She got a firsthand experience of the ‘triple engine’ BJP government’s failure,” he added. The former Badli MLA urged the BJP government to focus on ground-level work to truly improve the city’s civic infrastructure.