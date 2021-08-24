Monsoon Session: Haryana Assembly passes 6 Bills on concluding day

Six legislations were passed on the concluding day of the Monsoon Session of Haryana Assembly on Tuesday.

These include The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority, Bill, 2021, The Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021, The Haryana Parivar Pehchan Bill, 2021 (as amended), and The Haryana Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2021.

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed to amend the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, in its application in Haryana.

The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority, Bill, 2021 has been passed to develop a vision for the continued, sustained and balanced growth of the Panchkula Metropolitan Area through quality of life and reasonable standard of living provided to residents.

The Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed further to amend the Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.It was enacted with a view to make a provision for levy and collection of tax on intra-State supply of goods or services or both by the state government.

The Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021 has been passed to prevent unfair means and leakage of question paper in public examination and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Haryana Parivar Pehchan Bill, 2021 as amended has been passed to provide for the assignment of the Parivar Pehchan number as an unique identifier number to each family, linked to information composed of such data fields, as are generally required for the determination of eligibility for, or the provision of, any scheme, service, subsidy or benefit provided or implemented by or on behalf of the state government or by any government agency or local authority and for establishment of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority for the purpose and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. This Act may be called the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Act, 2021.

The Haryana Appropriation (No.3) Bill 2021 has been passed to authorise payment and appropriation of Rs. 12707,00,88,000 from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State for the services during the financial year ending on March 31, 2022.