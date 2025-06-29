Monsoon arrives in Delhi with light rain and thunderstorms

Monsoon officially arrived in Delhi with moderate rains accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, bringing a respite from the hot and humid weather on Sunday.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches below the season’s average, while the maximum was recorded as 32.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A yellow alert has been issued by the weather department for the city, forecasting a cloudy sky with moderate rain and thunderstorms for Sunday to Monday. The maximum temperature for June 29 is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the Met Department, areas in the north, northeast, northwest, west, and central regions of the capital are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall with strong winds.

Meanwhile, the southern region of the capital can expect light showers.

Parts of the national capital, including Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, and Tughlakabad, received light rainfall on Sunday morning, bringing a slight respite from the hot and humid weather.

At around 11 am on Sunday, areas like Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, and Deramandi witnessed light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, the weather department said.

However, on Saturday afternoon, Delhi-NCR witnessed strong showers, leading to a sharp drop in temperature. However, despite the rainfall, the weather department has yet to state the onset of monsoon in the capital.

Meanwhile the air quality in Delhi was recorded in the ‘Satisfactory’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 83, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good,’ 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.