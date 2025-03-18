MLAs must uphold the hopes of Delhiites: Atishi

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Atishi emphasized the responsibility of legislators during her address at the Assembly’s two-day orientation program on Tuesday.

She asserted that MLAs are expected to uphold the trust and expectations placed in them by the people of Delhi.

“The people of Delhi have placed their trust in 70 of us and sent us to this Assembly as their representatives. Sitting in this House is not just a matter of honor and pride; it is a great responsibility. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh reminded us of this responsibility and presented the history of the House before us,” she said.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Delhi Assembly, the former Chief Minister noted that this House was where the British first granted voting rights to Indians.

She recalled that leaders such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Madan Mohan Malaviya, Motilal Nehru, and Vitthalbhai Patel once sat in this very Assembly, raising their voices for India’s independence.

“All 70 legislators, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, represent not just their parties but millions of citizens. The people of Delhi are looking at each of us with great expectations. I hope that together, over the next five years, we will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Delhi,” Atishi added.