Mission Pothole-free Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta leads midnight inspection

In a decisive push for better road infrastructure, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise midnight inspection of the ongoing road strengthening work on Outer Ring Road, from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk.

Accompanied by PWD officials and MLA Deepak Chaudhary, she assessed the progress and emphasized the importance of quality execution and timely completion.

Advertisement

CM Gupta reaffirmed her government’s commitment to providing strong and well-maintained roads to ensure smooth traffic movement and prevent public inconvenience. “Our government is making every possible effort to strengthen and improve Delhi’s roads. Today, construction of a 4 km road stretch, from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk, has been undertaken to ensure high-quality execution and timely completion.”

Advertisement

The project, being executed by PWD Northern Zone, involves strengthening both sides of the Outer Ring Road alongside the elevated corridor. The road work is being carried out using cold milling and hot recycling techniques for long-lasting durability.

The Rs 12.85-crore project, undertaken by PWD Northern Zone, aims to enhance the 4 km stretch of the Outer Ring Road using cutting-edge cold milling and hot recycling techniques.

CM Gupta directed officials to complete the construction work on time with the highest quality standards, reinforcing the administration’s resolve to make Delhi’s roads pothole-free.