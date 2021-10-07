‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ scheme to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine drive in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government on Thursday launched Mission Kavach Kundal to administer 15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses daily, from October 8-14.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said while speaking to reporters, “In view of Central government’s aim to administer 100 crore vaccines across the country before Dussehra (October 15), the state government has decided to administer 15 lakh vaccines per day under this scheme.” “As per the data that I have, nearly 60 per cent of the people on the state have been jabbed with their first dose and 30 per cent of the people have been jabbed with the second dose,” Tope informed.

Speaking about the likely third wave, the minister said, “We will get an idea of the likely third wave around the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali. It’s important to maintain a proper immune system. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday informed that with the administration of 43,09,525 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 92.63 crores.

As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 92,63,68,608 vaccine doses have been administered so far through 90,14,182 sessions. Meanwhile, the country reported 22,431 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload is presently 2,44,198, which is the lowest in 204 days.

A state health department bulletin said Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 2,876 new Coronavirus positive cases, 90 fatalities and 2,763 discharges.