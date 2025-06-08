Minor girl dies following alleged sexual assault in North East Delhi

A minor girl, who was allegedly subjected to sexual assault, was found in an unconscious state, and was later declared brought dead in the hospital, police said on Sunday.

Information was received through a call at Dayalpur Police Station in North East Delhi on Saturday night regarding the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in the Nehru Vihar area.

Advertisement

On reaching the spot, the cops found that a minor girl was unconscious. She was taken to the JPC hospital by her father. Prima facie, the attending doctors at the hospital observed visible injuries on her face and alleged sexual assault, an official said.

Advertisement

The spot where the girl was taken to the hospital has been inspected by the Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams.

Accordingly, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. Considering the gravity of the situation and the crime, multiple teams have been deployed to collect clues and nab the culprit at the earliest.

Recently, on May 30, a 35-year-old house painter was arrested by the Delhi Police for sexually assaulting a minor in the same area. The accused was identified as Danish and was apprehended after an extensive investigation involving the analysis of over 250 CCTV footage and scrutiny of criminal dossiers, said the police.