Ministry of Power issues directions to NTPC and DVC to supply as much power as available to Delhi DISCOMs

Keeping in view the Declared Capacity (DC) offered to the Delhi DISCOMs in the last 10 days, the Ministry of Power has issued instructions on 10.10.2021 to NTPC and DVC as under so as to secure power supply to Delhi. This will ensure that distribution companies of Delhi will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per their demand.

The following directions have been given:

NTPC and DVC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi DISCOMS as per their allocations made to them under respective PPAs, from their coal-based power stations. Both NTPC and DVC have committed to providing as much electricity to Delhi as demanded by DISCOMs of Delhi.

NTPC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi DISCOMS as per their allocations (from gas-based power plants) made to them under respective PPAs. The gas available from all sources including SPOT, LT-RLNG etc may be included while offering the DC to Delhi DISCOMs.

In addition, guidelines have also been issued regarding the utilisation of unallocated power, on 11.10.2021 to meet the increased demand from coal-based power generation.

Under these guidelines, the States have been requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the State; and in case of surplus power, the States are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy State.

Further, if any State is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other States which are in need of such power.