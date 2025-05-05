Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh directs Registrar Cooperative Society to expedite application processing

Delhi Minister for Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Elections, and Cooperation, Ravinder Indraj Singh, on Monday conducted an inspection at the Registrar Cooperative Society office on Sansad Marg. During his visit, he instructed officials to maintain proper applicant records and ensure the timely disposal of applications.

While reviewing the office’s operational framework, the minister emphasized the need to improve public-facing services and strengthen the management of records.

He underlined the importance of providing real-time updates on application statuses and promoting transparency regarding the duration of pendency with individual officers, stating that such measures would significantly improve public trust and convenience.

The minister also examined departmental files and directed officials to expedite the digitization of all records. “Digital systems will not only enhance transparency but will also make departmental procedures more efficient and time-bound,” he stated.

Stressing the department’s direct engagement with the public, the minister reminded all officers and staff of their responsibility to address public concerns with sensitivity and promptness.