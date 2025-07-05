Minister Kapil Mishra chairs high-level meeting to ease traffic woes at Khajuri Chowk

Delhi’s Minister for Development Kapil Mishra on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to address the persistent traffic congestion at Khajuri Chowk, a key junction in North-East Delhi.

Khajuri Chowk serves as a crucial intersection connecting densely populated areas such as Wazirabad, Signature Bridge, Bhajanpura, Shastri Park, and Karawal Nagar. Thousands of vehicles pass through this stretch daily, often resulting in prolonged and disruptive traffic jams.

During the meeting, several important decisions were made. These include the deployment of additional traffic personnel to better manage vehicular movement, exploring options for road widening, and assessing the feasibility of constructing an underpass or flyover. The creation of dedicated bus lanes was also discussed to improve public transport efficiency.

Further strategies included the development of alternative routes, implementation of strategic traffic diversion plans, and promotion of public transport usage, especially the metro.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from key departments, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Traffic Police, Public Works Department (PWD), and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Following the meeting, Minister Mishra said, “Ensuring smooth traffic movement for Delhi’s citizens is a top priority. All relevant departments must work in close coordination to implement effective solutions at Khajuri Chowk.”

He also directed all departments to work collaboratively and resolve the traffic congestion issue within a stipulated timeframe. Mishra assured that the Delhi Government remains fully committed to strengthening the city’s traffic management system and will take all necessary steps to address the issue effectively.