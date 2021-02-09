Even as the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital dipped to ‘very poor’ category on Sunday afternoon despite the strong wind speed, it is expected to deteriorate further, the Ministry of Earth Sciences forecasted on Tuesday

Moreover, the city’s temperature will see a gradual rise in coming 4-5 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The low pace of surface wind blowing in the capital is very much responsible for the deterioration in the air quality, said the officials said. However, the deterioration would be marginal and the air quality is likely to remain in the higher end of the Very Poor category on Wednesday and Thursday.

The surface winds are low and its speed is forecasted to decrease further, which will make a minimum impact in the dispersion of pollutants scattered in the atmosphere, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), under the Earth Sciences Ministry.

According to the IMD, the surface wind in Delhi is coming from the variable direction with a speed of 8-12 kmph during the day but will become calm in the night. Its speed is forecasted to decrease to 6-8 kmph by Thursday.

The officials said that slower wind speed during the day and calm wind conditions during the night are unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants.

Besides, the weather department predicted a gradual rise by two to four-degree celsius in minimum temperature over Northwest India including Delhi during next 4-5 days. The department also said that due to the rise in minimum temperature, cold wave conditions will not preside over these regions.

(With IANS inputs)