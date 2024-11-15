Mercury continues to dip as Delhi experiences foggy winter mornings

The national capital saw a drop in minimum temperature for the third consecutive day followed by a thick blanket of fog pervading the city in the early morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded on Friday stood at 15.6 degrees Celsius, with a dip of 0.5 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

The thick blanket of fog can be seen in the satellite images received from INSAT3DR covering Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh at 8:15 am, the weather department added.

It has also predicted moderate fog for the upcoming three days with an expected drop in the temperature.

Moreover, the IMD stated that the visibility in the city dropped lowest to 400 meters in Safdarjung and 500 meters in Palam at 8:30 am.

Several places in northern India recorded a drop in visibility with Amritsar, Chandigarh, Hisar, Sahajanapur, and Sravasti recording ‘zero’ visibility while some other cities recorded visibility less than 100 meters such as Ambala, Patiala, and Faridkot among others.

However, the fog did not affect air traffic and hence flight operations continued as usual. In a post on X, the Delhi International Airport Department stated, “All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates on their flights”.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is in the range of 26-28 degrees Celsius and 11 -17 degrees Celsius respectively, IMD Stated.