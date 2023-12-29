Medicine scam: Delhi minister recommends secretary’s suspension

To ensure a fair inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of medicines supplied to Delhi government hospitals, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj recommended an immediate suspension of Delhi’s Health Secretary SB Deepak Kumar and the then Director General Health Services Dr. Nutan Mundeja to the lieutenant governor and Central government.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister demanded strict action by the LG and the Central government against Delhi’s health secretary and then DGHS.

Bharadwaj said when he assumed office of the health minister in March 2023; he ordered an audit of medicines, equipment, and consumables to the health secretary and then DGHS. However, despite repeated reminders, nothing has been done.

Advertisement

He further said in October, a complaint was lodged with the LG through Chief Minister Kejriwal in the matter against the health secretary and the other officials due to their obstructionist approach. Still, no action was taken by either the LG or the Centre.

Bharadwaj stated that after the disappointment from the LG’s office, the government knocked at the doors of the Supreme Court to initiate action on this sensitive issue.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Vigilance of the Delhi government urged the Central government to conduct a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the supply of suspected spurious drugs to city government hospitals.

In a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Directorate of Vigilance on Thursday said, “Assigning the matter of reported supply of not of standard quality drugs to hospitals of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to CBI.”