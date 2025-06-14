Medical certificates for Divyangjans to be issued within stipulated timeframe: Indraj

To ensure timely and hassle-free availability of medical certificates for Divyangjans, the Delhi government will soon convene a meeting to issue necessary directives in this connection, the Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Social Empowerment Camp held at the BJP’s state office here, Indraj said that the Delhi government is committed to empowering the specially abled persons and making them self-reliant, which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision “Empowered Divyang – Capable India.”

On the occasion, free tricycles and other aids were distributed to persons with disabilities.

He said that in a bid to realise this vision, high-quality assistive devices are being provided with the support of ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India).

According to the minister, beginning in July, the Social Welfare Department will organise assistive device distribution camps on the 10th of every month in different districts.

He informed that eligible beneficiaries from any part of Delhi will be able to participate and avail benefits from the scheme.

Indraj asserted that the initiative aims to ensure that no eligible person is left out of the benefits, and all efforts reach the people to bring a positive change in their lives.

Earlier as well, the minister had informed that the Delhi Government is actively contributing towards the success of the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), aimed at the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Last month, Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Indraj Singh paid a visit to a manufacturing unit at the headquarters of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), situated in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to ensure the provision of modern and improved assistive devices for Divyangjans in the national capital.