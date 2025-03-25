MCD’s encroachment-free-road drive for beautification of Karol Bagh zone

For the beautification work in Karol Bagh zone in Central Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out an encroachment-free drive from Idgah Roundabout to Jhandewalan Mandir, extending up to Hanuman Mandir on Pusa Road.

The key initiatives under the drive are the removal of encroachment on the road by unauthorized stalls and vendors along with plantation and installation of decorative potted plants to add greenery to the locality.

Advertisement

Besides, clearance of construction debris, repainting of road markings, repair of park walls, and deployment of water sprinklers to contain dust and air pollution were undertaken.

Advertisement

Additionally, in collaboration with Janki Devi Memorial College, the Public Health Department has organized a graffiti competition to adorn public walls with artwork to promote prevention and control of vector-borne diseases in the same area.

Notably, over the past 15 days, multiple joint encroachment removal drives have been conducted in collaboration with the Public Health, General Licensing, and Veterinary Departments. These drives specifically targeted unauthorized vendors, temporary food stalls, and shop encroachments, particularly in front of the Jhandewalan Mandir, Hanuman Mandir, and the Panchkuian Road Cremation Ground Roundabout.