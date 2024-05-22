MCD urges property taxpayers to settle dues before 30 June

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday appealed to all property taxpayers to pay their due tax before 30th June.

“The Municipal Corporation of Delhi appeals to all the property owners/occupiers of the vacant lands and buildings to pay tax for the current year 2024-25 and get a 10 per cent rebate on lump sum payment of tax before 30th June. For tax payment, the property owners/occupiers can log onto www.mcdonline.nic.in. All property owners/occupiers of the vacant lands and buildings are also advised to geo-tag their properties,” the civic body said.

As per the provisions of Section 114 of the DMC Act, 2003 (Amended), all buildings and vacant land falling under the jurisdiction of the MCD are liable to pay property tax, it said.

The MCD further said that under Rule 22 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Property Taxes) Bye-laws 2004, the property tax becomes due on the 1st day of April in each financial year. Therefore, for the current Financial Year 2024-25, it became due on 1st April, 2024.

“The offices of the Assessment and Collection Department are now open on all Saturdays until 30th June to assist taxpayers in paying their property taxes. Furthermore, in collaboration with RWAs/Market Associations, the department’s zonal offices are organising camps in various areas/wards to facilitate taxpayers in paying their dues,” it said.

In the current Financial Year, over 300 camps have been organised in various wards, with more than 9,000 taxpayers paying their taxes in such camps, it added.