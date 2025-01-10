MCD removes 1.24 lakh posters and hoardings on third day of MCC enforcement drive

In its effort to implement the directives of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in view of the coming assembly election, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday stated that it has removed 1.24 lakh posters, banners, hoardings, and small boards across 12 zones. This brings the total number of items removed to 3.89 lakh so far.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on Tuesday after the Election Commission announced the dates of the Delhi assembly polls. The national capital will vote for all 70 assembly seats on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8.

Advertisement

As per the civic agency, this includes a cumulative total of 50,923 hoardings, 29,9132 posters, banners, and wall paintings, 9,714 signage boards, and 29,445 flags.

Advertisement

The zone-wise MCD data shows that a total of 7,094 political advertisements were removed from the Rohini zone, 2,583 from the City-SP zone, 21,709 from the Civil Lines zone, 3,380 from the Karol Bagh zone, 8,082, from the Narela zone, 8,593 from the Keshavpuram zone, 10,584 from the South zone, 10,948 from the West zone, 10,082 from the Najafgarh zone, 10,096 from the Central zone, 19,113 from the Shahdara South zone, and 12,703 from the Shahdara North zone.

According to the EC order, any poster, hoarding, or banner in a public place promoting any political party or leader has to be removed within 24 hours of the announcement of the election schedule.

Earlier on Thursday, the civic agency reported that it had removed 1.38 lakh posters, banners, hoardings, and small boards across its 12 zones.