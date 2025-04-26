MCD organises walkathon to promote cleanliness

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday organised a ‘Walkathon for Swachh Delhi’ programme to promote cleanliness and raise awareness about environment among citizens.

The programme which was organised by the South Zone of the MCD saw the enthusiastic participation of over 500 participants from the various backgrounds including students, volunteers, RWA members and officials of the various department of the civic body.

The walkathon, led by the MCD Deputy Commissioner South Zone Dilkhush Meena, covered a distance of 3 km, starting from C block Hauz Khas and culminated at Green Park near Sri Aurobindo Marg.

The event commenced with two minutes silence observed to honour victims of Pahalgam terror attack and later on with the Swachhata pledge, where citizens, officials, students, and volunteers collectively vowed to uphold the principles of cleanliness and spread awareness about sanitation and hygiene.

This was followed by a high-energy plog run, during which participants not only walked but also picked up litter along the way, symbolizing community participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Meena said, “Such initiatives would help in bringing people together for noble cause such as cleanliness. Let us join hands and reaffirm our commitment for Cleaner and Greener Delhi.”

A highlight of the event was the engaging awareness slogans on solid waste management, plastic alternatives, and the importance of behavioral change in maintaining cleanliness.

The event concluded with the official launch of the “Swachh Squad Vehicle”, a dedicated mobile unit equipped to support cleanliness drives, quick response sanitation needs and community engagement across the South Zone.

