MCD makes registration mandatory for bulk waste generators

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced the mandatory registration and proper operation of Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) in accordance with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

This move aims to promote sustainable waste management practices and reduce the burden on landfill sites.

“All eligible entities, including government departments, local bodies, public sector undertakings, private institutions etc having a waste generation rate exceeding 100 kg per day are required to register themselves with the MCD,” the civic body said on Monday.

The registration process can be completed through the MCD 311 app, available on Android and iOS platforms. BWGs are responsible for segregating waste at the source, processing wet waste in-situ, and handing over dry waste and residual waste to authorized MCD waste collection agencies.

The MCD has constituted a dedicated team of officers to oversee the registration process, monitor BWG operations, and conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance with SWM Rules 2016.

The Supreme Court has directed that Solid Waste management Rules, 2016 be complied with in letter and spirit, emphasizing the importance of proper waste management.

To ensure effective implementation of the Supreme Court’s order, it has been decided to take strict action against violators, including imposition of penalties as per the provisions of Schedule II of SWM Byelaws 2017.

The MCD urges all eligible waste generators to register promptly and adopt environmentally responsible waste management practices.

Registration details, guidelines, and related information can be accessed on the official MCD website or through the DEMS & Health department of the respective zonal offices.

By implementing these measures, the MCD aims to foster a clean, green, and sustainable environment in Delhi. The Corporation seeks the active cooperation of all stakeholders in this vital initiative, which is crucial for promoting sustainable waste management practices and reducing the burden on landfill sites.