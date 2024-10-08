MCD launches drive to free Delhi from garbage and dust to combat pollution

Ahead of the upcoming festive and winter season, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a campaign to remove garbage and construction waste to curb pollution.

Addressing a press conference, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the decision to launch a special campaign was made during a recent high-level meeting with the MCD commissioner, additional commissioner (DEMS), and additional commissioner (Engineering).

As per the plant, the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of all 12 zones of Delhi will conduct inspection of the sanitation situation in their designated zones and wards daily.

Additionally, junior engineers for works and maintenance, sanitary guides, sanitary inspectors, and ASI (assistant sanitary inspectors) of all 250 wards will report on their designated wards and certify that their ward is free from both garbage and debris daily, she added.

Oberoi said it is the collective their responsibility to ensure cleanliness, especially during the upcoming festival season when pollution remains an issue. “I urge the people of Delhi to understand their responsibility and cooperate with our staff as in the coming days, JE maintenance and sanitary guides, along with our DEMS officers, will be reporting daily on how much garbage and debris have been removed from their ward, they will ensure that their ward is free of garbage and debris,” she added.

Speaking on the initiative, Leader of the House in MCD Mukesh Goyal said, “Certain steps are being taken by the MCD to make Delhi free from garbage, debris, pollution, and instructions have been given to properly manage construction materials like gravel or sand left on streets, which cause dust and pollution”.