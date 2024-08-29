MCD councillor Ramchandra returns back to AAP days after joining BJP

In a dramatic development, one of the five MCD councilors who switched sides to the Bharatiya Janata Party, returned to the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday.

The councillor from ward no 38 Janakpuri (South), Ram Chandra, rejoined AAP in presence of senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

While speaking during joining the party, the councillor stated, “Joining BJP was my biggest mistake, I will remain with Aam Aadmi Party throughout my life”.

Ram Chandra along with four other councilors, Pawan Sehrawat, Mamata Pawan, Sugandha Bidhuri and Manju Nirmal had earlier joined BJP.

The rejoining of the councilor to AAP is expected to benefit the party’s prospect in the elections for chairmen and deputy chairman of the 12 zonal bodies of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) which have been scheduled for September 4.