MCD: Congress appoints Jagdish Tytler poll panel member

Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on December 4, the Congress party on Thursday appointed Jagdish Tytler as a member of the election committee.

The Congress released a list of 20 members of Pradesh election committee for the MCD polls that also includes the name of Tytler.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal appointed Jagdish Tytler as one of the forty members of Pradesh Election Committee for MCD elections. In a press note issued here, Venugopal stated that AICC has approved the proposal for the constitution of various committees for the upcoming MCD polls with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the Congress for including 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler in the party’s Pradesh Election Committee for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

“Congress has a soft corner for the perpetrators of 1984 Sikh riots. They are always dear to the party’s high command because everything had happened on their orders.

“Tytler whose hands are painted with the blood of thousands of innocent Sikhs is in Delhi state election committee. This shows Congress cannot stay away from the criminals of 1984 riots,” BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told the media.

“Congress rubs salt on wounds of Sikhs of 1984 carnage by inducting Jagdish Tytler in their Delhi state election committee. It shows that they have no repentance of what Rajiv Gandhi and his team did in 1984,” another BJP leader and party spokesperson RP Singh tweeted.

Apart from the Pradesh Election Committee, Congress set up campaign, coordination, manifesto, media, publicity and digital & social media committees.

Subhash Chopra has been made chairman of the six-member campaign committee with Arvinder Singh Lovely, Sandeep Dikshit, Parvez Hasmi, Alka Lamba and Rajesh Lilothia as its members.

Similarly, Devender Yadav will be chairman of the coordination committee with CP Mittal, Naseeb Singh, Dr. Naresh Kumar and Mirza Javed Ali as its members.

While Haroon Yusuf is heading the manifesto committee with Abhishek Dutt, Rohit Chaudhary, Aman Panwar, Amrita Dhawan as its members.

Besides, Anil Bhardwaj has been appointed as chairman of the media committee and Dr Ragini Nayak, Mudit Agarwal, Abhishek Dutt, Wg. Cdr. (R) Anuma Acharya, Dr. Adarsh Shastri, Ritu Choudhary, Bhupesh Yadav, Parvez Alam and Akansha Ola have been taken as its members.

Hari Shankar Gupta is heading publicity committee Mukesh Sharma, Jai Kishan, Laxman Rawat, Sumesh Shokeen and Jitender Kochar as its members.

Durgesh Kumar will be chairman of the two-member digital and social media committee with Abdul Kadir as its vice chairman.

The other pradesh election committee members are Anil Chaudhary, Ajay Maken, Jai Prakash Agarwal, Manish Chatrath, Devender Yadav, Subhash Chopra, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Krishna Tirath, JK Jain, Sandeep Dixit, Parvez Hashmi, Ramesh Kumar, Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia, Dr. Udit Raj, Kiran Walia, Rajkumar Chauhan, Dr. Narender Nath, Ramakant Goswami, Mangat Ram Singhal, Jai Kishan, Ali Mehdi, Shivani Chopra, Mudit Agarwal, Abhishek Dutt, CP Mittal, Rohit Chaudhary, Tarun Kumar, Alka Lamba, Naseeb Singh, Mateen Ahmed, Mukesh Sharma, Bijender Singh, Kamal Kant Sharma, Manoj Yadav, Rannvijay Singh Lochav, Amrita Dhawan, Sunil Kumar and Kunal Sehrawat.

Filing of nominations for MCD polls began after issuance of a notification in this regard on November 7. The last date of filing papers is November 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 4 and the results will be announced after counting of votes on December 7.