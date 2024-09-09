MCD conducts special drive to prevent mosquito breeding

In an effort to combat the spread of vector borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday said to have conducted a special drive to check for mosquito breeding at construction sites across all 12 zones of the Corporation.

The civic body said that during the drive, 290 construction sites were inspected, and mosquito breeding was found in 148 of them. The breeding was destroyed then and there, and 83 legal notices and 60 prosecutions were issued to the responsible owners and builders.

“Construction sites, with their propensity for water stagnation, are potential breeding grounds for Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes, which are the sole vectors for transmitting these diseases. However, mosquito breeding can be easily prevented by taking simple measures such as channelizing water or treating stagnant water with diesel/kerosene oil,” the MCD said.

The civic body officials emphasised the importance of cooperation from construction site owners and builders in preventing mosquito breeding and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for citizens.

The MCD said it is committed to taking proactive measures to protect the citizens of Delhi from vector borne diseases.