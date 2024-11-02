MCD clears 18,000 metric tons of C&D waste across Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday said that it has cleared over 18000 metric tons of construction and demolition waste from prominent locations across the national capital during a drive conducted in the month of October.

According to the Mayor’s office, the civic body implemented an extensive drive to address the growing concerns surrounding C&D waste, which also add to the spike in pollution, and as a part of this initiative, the corporation successfully removed 18,152 metric tons of waste.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi has said, “under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, MCD remains committed to improve the lives of Delhiites by implementing citizen-friendly measures. By geo-tagging waste clearance sites, the AAP Government in MCD has enhanced transparency and accountability, ensuring precise data on waste removal across each location.”

She further said that the corporation will continue to clear C&D waste from all over Delhi and urged the residents to report instances on MCD311 App to get waste lifted from their surroundings.

Oberoi further said that the cleanup initiative targeted key zones across Delhi, addressing the specific needs of each area based on waste density and civic complaints.

In the Central Zone, over 2,800 metric tons of waste was cleared, making it the highest-performing zone in the city.

According to the Mayor, major sites towards South Delhi such as Nizamuddin West, Barapullah Nallah, Amar Colony, and Kalkaji Extension Main Road were the focus of intensive cleaning efforts, which significantly improved sanitation and traffic flow in these densely populated areas.

Talking about the North and West side of the city, in the Keshavpuram Zone, MCD removed nearly 2,350 metric tons of waste, covering locations such as Shalimar Bagh, Saraswati Vihar, Paschim Vihar, and Ashok Vihar.

Similarly, in the West Zone, over 2,700 metric tons of waste was removed from key areas, including Vishnu Garden, Hari Nagar, Janakpuri, and Uttam Nagar.

Karol Bagh area in central Delhi, known for its bustling commercial activity, saw a significant cleanup effort as well, with nearly 1,700 metric tons of waste removed from high-traffic areas like New Moti Nagar, Kirti Nagar, and East Patel Nagar Road.

In East Delhi’s Shahdara North, the MCD cleared approximately 900 metric tons of waste from high-density residential areas such as Maujpur Road, Sonia Vihar, and Ashok Nagar, while 1500 metric tons of waste was removed from Shahdara South.

The Civil Lines Zone of the national capital benefited from over 1,250 metric tons of waste clearance, covering crucial locations such as University Road, Bhalswa and Jahangirpuri, the Mayor’s office said.

In North West Delhi’s Rohini Zone, the civic body removed around 540 metric tons of waste, primarily in Burari and Rohini’s sectors.

The corporation also came into action in the areas of Outer Delhi such as Narela, where nearly 865 metric tons of waste was removed from places like Narela Mandi, Village Bankner, and Alipur.

Talking of the areas including heritage-rich locations, like Chandni Chowk, the corporation cleared over 1,070 metric tons of waste.

The Najafgarh Zone recorded over 1,450 metric tons of waste cleared from locations like Dwarka, Chandan Park, and Rewla Khanpur, while the civic body claims to improve sanitation for both rural and newly developed urban zones.