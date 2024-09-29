MCD cash-strapped as mayor diverting money to her privilege funds: LoP

Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Raja Iqbal Singh slammed Mayor Shelly Oberoi for taking control of the departmental funds, which he alleged resulted in the obstruction of development works in the corporation.

He said the mayor had diverted Rs 1,500 crore funds from various departments to her privilege fund which is hampering the works at the departmental level.

The LoP said the departmental funds were used for carrying out emergency works like repairing parks, building boundary walls, repairing gates and footpaths, and fixing street lights among others. But now the departments are left with no funds to carry out such work.

Iqbal added that the mayor complains of broken roads while her own government has created the situation by withholding the civic agency’s funds.

He alleged that corruption in the MCD has increased and work has been stalled ever since they came to power in the corporation.

The BJP leader said the process of removing the mountain of garbage in the capital city has come to a standstill but the mayor is visiting the sites to just click photos. He claimed the people of Delhi are upset over unresolved civic issues under the AAP leadership and hence are seeking change.

He urged the people to elect the BJP in the assembly elections so that their problems could be solved.