MCD announces house tax relief for Delhi residents

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday announced that homeowners who clear their full house tax for 2024-25 will have all their previous outstanding dues waived off.

Addressing a press conference, Mayor Mahesh Khichi said that the AAP has always fulfilled its promises and over the past two years of governing the civic body, every commitment made in the public interest has been honoured.

“Today, we are bringing another major relief to the residents of Delhi. Anyone who pays their house tax for 2024-2025 will have all their previous outstanding house tax dues completely waived. Many people have been suffering due to 10-15 years of accumulated house tax dues, which have increased due to penalties and surcharges. These additional charges have made it extremely difficult for residents to clear their house tax dues,” he said.

Claiming that “corrupt” officials have been harassing people over their outstanding house tax dues, the Mayor said to address this, we have decided that anyone who pays their house tax for 2024-2025 will have all their previous outstanding house tax completely waived.

He also announced that for properties between 100 and 500 square yards, the house tax will be reduced by half—residents will only have to pay 50 per cent of the tax, while the rest will be waived off. For properties below 100 square yards, the house tax will be entirely waived off.

“Furthermore, over 1,300 apartments in Delhi that have never received any tax benefits will now be given special relief. If they pay their house tax on time, they will receive a 25 per cent rebate,” said the Mayor.

Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, who was also present said, “Today we are giving a special gift to the people of Delhi. Our commitment has always been to eliminate corruption from municipal governance, and this announcement is a crucial step in that direction.”

Goel said people of Delhi will benefit greatly from these reforms.