Mayor suspends user charge, launches property tax amnesty scheme for citizens

In a major relief for citizens, particularly those living in underserved colonies, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has announced the suspension of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) “User Charge” for waste disposal.

The announcement follows a meeting held on Tuesday with various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and civil organizations, and comes after a formal request from Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

The controversial charge, introduced under the 2025–26 budget during the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) tenure in the MCD, faced significant backlash, especially from low-income colonies. Even areas that reported zero waste generation were not exempt, sparking criticism over its fairness and implementation.

The meeting with RWAs and other stakeholders was coordinated by Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor. He presented a compilation of objections submitted by various citizen groups to the Delhi BJP president, Mayor Singh, Deputy Mayor Jay Bhagwan Yadav, Zonal Chairpersons Yogesh Verma and Sandeep Kapoor, and RWA Cell Convenor Shivani Ahuja.

During the meeting, the BJP proposed separating the “User Charge” from property tax payments, a suggestion that was accepted by the Mayor in the public interest. Immediately after the meeting, the Mayor and Delhi BJP chief addressed a press conference to announce the decision.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticized the AAP government for imposing the charge without adequate consultation. He noted that many citizens, particularly those in lower-income neighborhoods, were struggling to pay property tax due to the added burden of the User Charge and associated penalties.

Representatives from RWAs, trade bodies, and industrial associations have also voiced concerns about procedural lapses and inflated surcharge amounts. They argued that while citizens are willing to pay property taxes, the penalties and additional charges have made compliance difficult.

Sachdeva emphasized that the User Charge was introduced hastily, allegedly under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. However, he claimed the MCD failed to implement key components of the rules, including forming sanitation committees and ensuring proper procedural compliance.

He added that the charge was being levied even in colonies where the Corporation has yet to provide basic sanitation services, highlighting the lack of justification for its enforcement.

Taking these concerns into account, the Mayor agreed to consult citizens and business associations before implementing such policies in the future.

In a further move to support taxpayers, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh announced a House Tax Amnesty Scheme under which residents will only need to pay property tax for the last five years, with no interest or penalties. Upon payment, they will be issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The Mayor also stated that a private member resolution will be introduced in the upcoming MCD meeting to ensure that no similar user charges are imposed going forward. Additionally, zonal-level meetings will be organized to gather further feedback from RWAs and local citizens.