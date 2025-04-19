Mayor directs suspension of officials for negligence in NE Delhi building collapse

Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Saturday ordered the MCD Commissioner to take strict action against the officials following a building collapse in Mustafabad area of North East Delhi.

“MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has been ordered to investigate the incident and has also been directed to suspend the concerned officers for their negligence,” he posted on X.

“The incident of building collapse in Mustafad is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost lives in this tragic accident,” the Mayor added.

Moreover, Kumar also requested AAP volunteers to help the administration in carrying out the rescue operations.

The incident took place at around 3 a.m, resulting in the death of four people while 11 people sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident.

As per the civic agency, the property is located in an unauthorized colony characterized by a densely populated area with narrow lanes.

The structure was reported to be around 20 years old and was fully occupied, it added.

The field staff of the Maintenance, Building, and Sanitation Departments are currently engaged in clearing the debris from the site as well as surrounding properties to ensure safety and support rescue operations.

Moreover, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his condolences to the affected families. “The building collapse in Mustafabad is unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the family who lost their loved ones in this accident,” he added.