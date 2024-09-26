Mastermind behind GTB hospital firing case in Delhi nabbed in Meerut

One of the masterminds behind the GTB hospital firing case in North-East Delhi, in which a 35-year-old patient was shot dead, was arrested from Meerut, the police said here on Thursday. Identified as Faheem, the accused planned the murder in GTB hospital at his rented flat on the instructions of a gangster.

On July 14, a patient named Riyajuddin was shot in a case of mistaken identity while he was undergoing treatment of abdominal infection in the hospital. According to the police, Faheem was working as a property dealer and came in contact with gang members and got involved in petty offences. Earlier also, he was arrested in a robbery case and was lodged in jail for ten months. It was during this time that he came in contact with a gangster and on his instructions, he conspired to murder Waseem, his rival gang member.

He along with his associates’ procured weapon. Later, as per plan, his associates Aman, Shavej, Saif and Fozan went to the GTB Hospital, but due to mis-identification, they opened fire on another patient RIyazuddin who was also admitted to the same ward as Waseem.

The cops said that Faheem was frequently changing his locations in Delhi, Bihar, Punjab and Meerut to evade his arrest. Earlier in July, the police had arrested Moin, Fozan, Saif, Faiz and Farhaan, who carried out the shooting at the hospital.