Master Plan 2041 to be implemented soon; 48 Delhi villages to be urbanised: Verma

The long-awaited Master Plan 2041, a significant step towards transforming the national capital’s rural belt, is in its final stages and will be implemented soon, PWD minister Parvesh Verma said on Saturday.

Verma also announced that under the Master Plan 2041, around 48 villages in the national capital will be urbanised, marking a historic shift in Delhi’s development strategy.

The minister said that urbanisation will bring infrastructural growth to these areas and provide access to essential urban amenities such as paved roads, proper drainage systems, reliable water supply, street lighting, schools, and healthcare facilities.

In a major relief for thousands of families in the city’s rural belt, the minister announced that the first registry of properties under the Lal Dora category will be completely free of cost.

He added that the move is expected to resolve long-pending property disputes and enable people to obtain legal ownership documents without financial burden.

Verma pointed out that this will not only strengthen land rights but also bring transparency in rural property records.

The PWD minister on Saturday visited Daulatpur village, where farmers were on strike to press for their demands. He engaged directly with them, listened to their concerns, and assured them of the government’s commitment to addressing their issues.

Verma’s intervention and assurances led to a peaceful conclusion of the strike.

Speaking to the media, the minister said, “Our goal is not just to create policies, but to implement them on the ground with full transparency and accountability. Master Plan 2041 will change the face of Delhi’s villages and provide the rural population with facilities on a par with urban areas.”

He further directed all relevant departments and officials to ensure that every step of the plan’s implementation is carried out in a time-bound and people-centric manner.

Meanwhile, villagers in Daulatpur and other parts of Delhi welcomed Verma’s announcements and expressed gratitude to the minister for his swift action and proactive approach.