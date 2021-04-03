Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with his family, got the COVID-19 vaccine today at the Azad Medical College, Delhi. The Deputy Chief Minister and his family received a dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Thanking Corona Warriors after receiving his first shot of the vaccine, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The whole nation today is thankful to our scientists and doctors, who, in these unprecedented times, emerged to find solutions to help the entire nation, and the world. It is my humble appeal to all the citizens of Delhi who are over the age of 45 to get a COVID vaccine today. It is the only way for us to fight this virus.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said, “I request the Government of India to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi and begin the vaccination drive for citizens below the age of 45, if we want to stop the spread of the virus. The only way to fight and overcome this virus is by vaccinating people of all ages. We aim to vaccinate all the citizens of Delhi by 3rd or 4th May, once the Delhi Government receives a good number of COVID-19 vaccine doses by the Central Government.”

Speaking to journalists on this topic, Manish Sisodia said, “The only way to swiftly break the chain of the COVID-19 virus is to vaccinate people of all ages. Mass vaccination, and not full-lockdown, is the way to defeat this deadly virus.”