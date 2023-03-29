Mann flags proposed water cess on hydropower plants with Himachal CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday flagged the issue of proposed water cess on hydropower plants by Himachal Pradesh (HP) with his counterpart of hill state Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

The HP Chief Minister called on Mann at his official residence this morning.

During the meeting, the Punjab CM expressed the concern of the state over the proposed water cess on hydropower plants being implemented by the HP government. Mann said this should not be implemented as it is against the interests of Punjab.

Sukhu, however, clarified the water cess will be levied only on the hydropower plants within HP and it will not be applicable in Punjab.

Meanwhile, in order to resolve the issue both the CM agreed that the chief secretaries and power secretaries of the state will meet after every fortnight to ensure that there is no bickering amongst the states.

They said that the top bureaucrats of both the states will amicably solve the issues confronting the states so that there is no issue between them.

Both the Chief Ministers agreed for mutual cooperation in various fields for benefitting the people of both the states.

Flagging another issue, the Punjab CM batted for ropeway between Sri Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi to mutually benefit the two states.

Both the CMs also expressed concurrence over setting up the Pathankot-Dalhousie ropeway project to boost tourism.

Mann also sought mutual cooperation between both states in the power sector too.

He said that Himachal Pradesh can sell excess power available with it to the state during the peak season.

Mann said that this will help resolving the issue of power during the paddy season in the state.