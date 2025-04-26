Man who dragged Delhi cop on car bonnet arrested in Kolkata

A man who allegedly dragged a Head Constable of the Delhi Police on the bonnet of his car after being stopped for checking in Bhalswa Dairy area of Outer North Delhi was arrested from Kolkata, West Bengal, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Karamveer, had fled Delhi and boarded a train to Kolkata in an attempt to evade arrest after the incident.

Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call alerting them about the incident near GT Karnal Bypass, close to Kuda Khatta, was received at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station.

Advertisement

During the enquiry, the complainant Head Constable stated that around 6 am, he, along with an ASI-level official, intercepted a suspicious white car near Bhalswa Landfill on GTK Bypass.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, the car driver attempted to flee and dragged the Head Constable, who, in an effort to stop the vehicle, stood in front of it.

However, the driver did not stop and drove towards Azadpur. The cop managed to jump off after the car slowed down near Azadpur Mandi red light.

The Head Constable sustained injuries on his fingers and left ankle. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Based on the car details, the accused was arrested from Kolkata and will be brought to Delhi following due legal procedures.