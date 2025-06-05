Man wanted in robbery, murder case held after exchange of fire

A man wanted in a robbery and murder case was arrested after an exchange of fire in Nand Nagri area of north east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Suhail sustained injury on his right leg and was taken to GTB hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The action was followed after the suspect was noticed riding on a motorcycle and tried to flee on being asked to stop.

Advertisement

Meanwhile he tried to fire at the police and in self defence, the cop also fired from the service revolver which hit the accused on his leg, said a police official.

During interrogation, Suhail was found to be wanted in a robbery and murder case registered at Police Station Deshbandhu Gupta Road, as well as a robbery case at Jyoti Nagar police station.

On further interrogation, he was found to have been previously involved in two cases of robbery and theft, the cop added.