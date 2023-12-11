Search underway for 3 criminals suspected of murder in North Delhi’s Timarpur

Three criminals, suspected to be involved in a recent murder case and other incidents, managed to escape, firing shots in the air and taking advantage of the darkness, after a police team led by an SHO followed to nab them in a forest area of North Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The police are conducting combing and search operations in this connection and other legal proceedings are also underway, the police official said.

According to police, it was on Sunday night at around 9:30 pm, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Timarpur police station received an input about three suspicious persons roaming in the dense plantation area near drain and they could be involved in criminal incidents in the area.

Advertisement

With the information, the SHO who was already passing by the mentioned area in the input message, quickly responded and sighted the three suspects around the Dheerpur forest area and started following them on foot, the police official said.

On seeing the police team the criminals fired two shots in the air and quickly ran towards the jungle and fled taking advantage of the darkness and the dense plantation.

Meanwhile, the police have informed that a man who was attacked by three unknown persons near the drain in Timarpur, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

The unknown persons, who allegedly attacked the deceased, are being suspected to be those who fled into the forest area after firing in the air.

The body has been preserved in the mortuary and post mortem will be performed as the request has been sent for constitution of Medical board for the procedure, to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A murder case has been registered in this regard as the deceased’s friend, who earlier kept silent, but, on Monday gave her statement to the police saying that on December 4 two people had attacked the deceased with a knife.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, the police said.