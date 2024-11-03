Man shot dead by wife’s brother-in-law over business dispute in North East Delhi

A family get-together turned into a tragedy on Sunday when a heated exchange over a business dispute ended in a shootout in Sonia Vihar, North East Delhi that took the life of one of them.

The police received a call at 6:20 pm at the Khajuri Khas Police Station regarding the shootout.

Upon arriving at the scene, a police team found a 35-year-old man, identified as Hemant, sustained two bullet injuries, one in his head and another on the left side of his chest. He was immediately rushed to JPC Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, said a police official.

A preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that Hemant and Ajay who were related to each other by their wives, who happen to be sisters, were involved in the garland-making business.

They had gathered to celebrate Bhai Dooj with their wives, Rekha and Chandni. However, the festive atmosphere soon took a turn into a tragedy when a business-related argument between the two men escalated into violence. In the ensuing melee, Ajay allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Hemant before fleeing the scene.

A case in the matter has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.