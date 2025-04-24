Man sets ex-wife on fire after stabbing her; later kills himself

A 42-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly stabbing and setting his ex-wife on fire over a molestation case filed by her against him at Patparganj in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Sandeep was accused by Priyanka (27) of molesting their daughter and filed a complaint against him which infuriated him. He was pestering Priyanka to take back the complaint as he claimed that he was unable to find a job due to the same.

On Wednesday evening, a PCR call was received at Pandav Nagar Police station and a team was rushed to the spot, which discovered the charred body of the woman lying between two beds.

“The preliminary medical inspection revealed that Priyanka was stabbed four times, once in abdomen and thrice on chest, and was declared brought dead on being taken to LBS hospital,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

He said a case under relevant sections of BNS, including murder, was registered following the complaint by Arun, the current husband of Priyanka.

The senior officer added that Sandeep later jumped off the 23rd floor of an under construction building in Noida, and died.

With the help of CCTV analysis from neighboring houses, a man was seen entering and exiting the residence at the time of the crime. The victim’s husband identified the individual as Sandeep Kumar, the deceased’s Priyanka’s ex-husband, the cop mentioned.